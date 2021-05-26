Artists Wanted to Help Spread Messages of Hope & Unity in the Convoy District

Art brings people together, brightens an area and creates beauty. This is why the Asian Business Association of San Diego (ABASD) is excited to partner with the Convoy District, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Cox Communications in calling for artists to transform utility boxes in Kearny Mesa into works of art to help spread messages of hope and unity. The Box Creations Program, launching during Asian American Pacific Heritage Month in May, is seeking artists to paint images and inspirational words on SDG&E and Cox Communications utility boxes, which will enhance the aesthetics of The Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District. The program will amplify the voices of local artists of all backgrounds, including those who are black, indigenous and people of color. With Kearny Mesa on the precipice of becoming one of San Diego’s most desirable live-work-play communities, the painted utility boxes will serve as visual symbols of the area’s rich culture, dedication to community relationships and renewal. They will help to increase pedestrian traffic and extend public art to new and overlooked areas in this growing neighborhood.

Artists are wanted to be a part of a utility box beautification project in the Convoy District. They want to bring more art like this mural to the area. You can apply at https://t.co/WHmEwng7F8 @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/OZY5SEHZCx — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) May 25, 2021