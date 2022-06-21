Arts District in Liberty Station hosts a ‘Make Music Day’ Festival on June 21





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s International “Make Music Day” and a special event is happening at Liberty Station to celebrate.

Apt 4 Music is partnering with Songbirds Music to celebrate International Make Music Day with music interaction, workshops, performers, and bands! It is family-friendly, all ages, free and FUN!

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out getting a preview of the event on “Good Morning San Diego”.

