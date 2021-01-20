Arts District Liberty Station adds new mural by local artist

The Arts District Liberty Station has added a new mural to kick off 2021. The mural was completed by local artist James Armenta. The mural is located behind Moniker General and The Presley. The untitled mural uses maritime signal flags and dazzle camouflage.

Lisa Johnson, President & CEO of NTC Foundation says, “This mural serves as a symbol of hope to the arts community and we are thrilled to feature this mural alongside our many other public art installations located throughout ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station.”

The Arts District is also offering opportunities for the community to get involved. They have Writers Inc offering virtual classes on how to start writing your memoir. You can also learn a new skill during a variety of arts and crafts classes. They invite the community to come and check out the new art installation as well as many others located around Liberty Station.

Check out this mural right behind Moniker Coffee at Liberty Station. It’s by a local artist and is actually nautical flags with a hidden message!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/DNdB9hXGMc — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) January 19, 2021