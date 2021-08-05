ArtWalk at Liberty Station is this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ArtWalk at Liberty Station will celebrate 16 years of bringing fine art to San Diego at Liberty Station this weekend.

The show celebrates the creativity from both sides of the border, with more than 150 artists coming from across several states and Mexico to show and sell their artwork, including paintings, photography, glass and ceramic, jewelry and sculpture.

The event is free to attend and will happen Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Director of ArtWalk San Diego, Sandi Cottrell, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event.