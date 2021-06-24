ArtWalk debuts new Summer Series in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY (KUSI) – ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series has announced its debut in Little Italy beginning Sunday, June 27 from 11am-6pm & attendance is free.

Each one-day show will include thirty select artists exhibiting their stunning works of art.

The event will run every other Sunday including June 27, July 11, July 25, September 5, and September 19, giving locals and visitors incredible opportunities to purchase one-of-a-kind art from local, national, and international artists in a variety of mediums.

The ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series, in addition to ArtWalk San Diego’s three annual festivals, support their non-profit partner, ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art, focusing on Title One Schools. Many of the programs ArtReach offers are provided at no cost to schools.

ArtWalk Director Curt Booker discussed the event with KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego.

For more information visit: www.artwalksandiego.org