As animal adoptions double, HWAC holds drive-thru pet food drive





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s still a silver lining to be seen from being quarantined — the Helen Woodward Animal Center announced recently that there has been an increase in pet adoptions.

The jump in adoption numbers nearly doubled from normal numbers, and may have much to do with a need for extra company in the homes of families quarantined and individuals suffering from social distancing.

The HWAC also wants to ease the financial strain many pet owners may be feeling during this pandemic. Starting tomorrow, as part of the center’s “Ani-meals” program, the center will hold drive-thru pet food distributions at no cost to those who have recently lost jobs due to COVID-19.

The distributions will be conducted at the center tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. The center will be giving out a two-week supply of dog or cat food per pet or household with a maximum of 3 pets.