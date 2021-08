As California declares water crisis, San Diego County declares water surplus until 2045





MIRAMAR (KUSI) – With all of the extreme heat and lack of rain here in California, some have said that we’re currently in the state’s worst drought in modern history.

The drought is so bad that the state of California has now cut off water supplies to farmers in the Central Valley.

So how is the water supply here in San Diego?

