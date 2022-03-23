As conflict continues Ukraine’s Need for urgent medical supplies and medications grow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, Ukraine’s need for urgent medical supplies and medications continues to grow.

Nonprofit organization, Direct Relief, is mobilizing emergency aid for the Ukraine and surrounding areas.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with CEO and President of Direct Relief, Thomas Tighe, about the need for medical supplies and medication grow.