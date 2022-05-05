As homicides increase in San Diego parks, SDPOA calls on city leadership to step up

SHELTER ISLAND (KUSI) – Violent crime is on the rise in local parks, according to the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Now, the police officers’ union has said that city leadership needs to do more to stop it.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from Shelter Island with more details on the rise in violent crime.

A murder on April 29 marks the 12th murder in the city in 12 months.

A SANDAG report released in April 2022 shows that the most common motive for homicide in the San Diego region was an argument, which made up 32% of the motives, President of the SDPOA Sergeant Jared Wilson said.