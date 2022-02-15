As midterm elections loom, who is expected to run for governor in California?





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With midterm elections right around the corner, who will by vying for the seat of California governor?

Tom Del Beccaro, Political Analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss possible contenders.

Northern California state Sen. Brian Dahle recently announced he will be running for California governor as the first Republican to challenge Gov. Newsom’s 2022 campaign to get reelected.