As part of National Police Week is the first annual #ThankYouBlue day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As part of National Police Week, May 14, is the first annual #ThankYouBlue day, as communities show appreciation for law enforcement and the law and order countless officers uphold.

Creator of Thank You Blue campaign, Jim Ellis and Dan Willis, Retired Captain La Mesa PD joined Good Evening San Diego to share some ways the public can show its support using the #ThankYouBlue hashtag.

1. Appreciation – Simply thank an officer if you happen to come across one on May 14, through the weekend.

2. Selfie – Respectfully approach an officer with a word of appreciation, requesting a selfie, and then posting it on social media, and uploading to the Legacy Productions’ website.