As Shatner heads toward the stars, visions of space collide

AP,
Posted:

AP

These Are The Voyages

FILE – In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a photo opportunity for the film “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.” The performer who breathed life into Kirk is, at age 90, heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart when Shatner boards Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File)

The performer who breathed life into Captain James T. Kirk is, at age 90, heading toward the stars under dramatically different circumstances than his fictional counterpart.

In doing so, William Shatner is causing worlds to collide.

There’s the utopian spacefaring vision of “Star Trek,” and the evolving, increasingly commercial place that “space” holds in the American psyche.

When Shatner boards Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-18, he’ll be creating one of the ultimate crossover stories of our era.

It’s about space and exploration, and about capitalism and and economic equity.

But it’s also about popular culture and marketing and entertainment and nostalgia and hope.

Categories: Entertainment, National & International News, Trending