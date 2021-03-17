As signature collection ends, California heads toward Recalling Gavin Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As lockdowns continue, Californians continue to sign the petition to Recall Gavin Newsom in large numbers.

The campaign recently accomplished their goal of reaching 2 million signatures before the March 17th deadline, and they expect to have the needed 1.5 million after the verification process is completed.

When it started appearing like the Recall Newsom campaign would reach their goal, California’s Democrat leaders began coming out against the effort.

Wednesday is a huge day for the Recall Newsom campaign, as it is the day they will turn in more than 2 million signatures.

Senior Adviser to the Recall Newsom Campaign, Randy Economy, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the next steps, and refute the Democrats smear campaign that they have been engaging in as a way to discredit the movement.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, Alex Padilla, and Governor Newsom himself have all smeared the leaders of the movement as being “white supremacists,” “Q-Anon,” and part of right wing militia groups.

Economy, is none of those things, and said there is no validity to those claims, explaining, “more than 35-38 percent of the people who signed our petition thus far, and today is the final day, are Democrats, declined to states, and third-party registrants. So I know that Lorena Gonzalez, and I know that the governor want to paint this as a Republican coup, or a takeover, or a hostile invasion of Sacramento. But what this is, it’s the people of California have united together from all walks of life, all races, all parties, everything, to be able to make this happen.”

Economy added that their over 2 million signatures is “the largest public initiative in the history of campaigning.”

Back in January, San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher demonized the leaders of the movement when he called them “white supremacists” and “neo nazis.” Fletcher’s words were not taken lightly by the community, and were strongly condemned by various county leaders.

This week, Fletcher’s wife, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, said similar things about the leaders of the Recall Newsom effort. “The Republican recall attempt in California is led by a coalition of national Republicans, anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon conspiracy theorists and anti-immigrant Trump supporters.”

Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom established a political committee to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year. The committee started its effort Monday by attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans.

Newsom also claimed right-wing groups are affiliated with the campaign. Monday, Newsom explained his belief that white supremacists and right wing militia groups including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters are behind the effort to recall him.

In an interview on MSNBC, Newsom said, “we’re just concerned about violence moving into the future as we move farther and farther away from the January insurrection and we put down our guard. We must remain vigilant about these groups and we put down our guard.”

But under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. Recall supporters say they have enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot.

Orrin Heatlie, a retired county sheriff’s sergeant who filed the recall petition, said Newsom and the other Democrat political leaders are engaging in a “smear campaign” because they can’t defend Newsom’s record.

Heatlie told the LA Times, “this recall is driven by the people of California. It encompasses the entire political spectrum, all the way from the far liberal left to the alt-right.”