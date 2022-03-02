Ash Wednesday marks the start of lent for Christians worldwide





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Today marks the start of lent, Ash Wednesday, the season Christians and Catholics worldwide follow the epiphany season.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, Deacon Jim Vargas, about the meaning behind the 40-day spiritual pilgrimage.

Later on in the morning KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out in Bankers Hill to talk about St. Paul’s Cathedral and volunteers offering “ashes to go” in honor of Ash Wednesday for those who are not able to attend church.