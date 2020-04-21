Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch charity wine for coronavirus relief

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced on Sunday that they were launching “quarantine wine” with 100% of profits going to coronavirus relief efforts.

he married actors teamed up with Nocking Point Wines, a company co-founded by “Arrow” star Stephen Amell, to create a limited edition pinot noir. The profits will be split between four charities.

In a video post announcing the wine, Kutcher begins by saying “these are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for unprecedented” when Kunis jokingly chimes in with “more drinking.”

The couple partnered with Washington wine company Nocking Point, winemaker Sarah Cabot and Battle Creek Vineyards for the project. The couple and friends tried several options before unanimously choosing a 2018 pinot noir from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

The wine bottle has an interactive label, meaning you can write something special on it to make the wine even more personal.

They’ll divide 100% of the profits from Quarantine Wine among GiveDirectly (gives cash grants directly to families on SNAP in areas most affected by COVID-19), Direct Relief (provides medical equipment and PPE to frontline workers like grocery store employees and delivery people as well as EMS workers), Frontline Responders Fund (provides PPE and ventilators to medical facilities) and America’s Food Fund (food access).

You can preorder two bottles for $50 online. Preorders will begin shipping in early May. Nocking Point, which is based out of Walla Walla, Washington, was founded by actor Stephen Amell (“Code 8”) and Andrew Harding.