Asian American community calls for unity against violence during Lunar New Year holiday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lunar New Year Holiday is entering its final week and while this is supposed to be a joyous time for families and friends, this year’s celebration has been dimmed by reports of attacks on members of the Asian American community.

District attorney Summer Stephen says anti-Asian sentiments have been turning into hateful incidents at a higher rate since the coronavirus pandemic from verbal harassment to hate crimes like physical assault and robberies.

As a result, the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition, is reminding San Diegans of the call for “unity” against acts of violence and hate.

The Lunar New Year is supposed to be a joyous time for families but this year’s celebration has been impacted by reports of attacks on members of Asian American communities.

If you or your loved one needs help in San Diego call the Hate Crime Hotline (619) 515-8805. pic.twitter.com/fqayrYQ89Y — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@EAlvarezKUSI) February 22, 2021

Over 70 local Asian Pacific Islander organizations created the coalition last year. They denounce xenophobia, racism and increasing acts of violence toward Asian and Pacific Islander communities both locally and nationally.

If you or someone you know is a victim of a hate crime , you are encouraged to call the Hate Crime Hotline (619) 515-8805 or go to Stopaapihate.org.