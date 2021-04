Asian Pacific American Coalition holds Public Safety Symposium





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Asian Pacific American Coalition held a Convoy District “Public Safety Symposium,” intended to empower AAPI small businesses and their employees with resources, safety measures and neighborhood watches.

City Councilman Chris Cate, Mayor Todd Gloria, DA Summer Stephan and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit joined the event to speak about stopping anti-asian hate.