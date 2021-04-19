Asian Pacific Islander Initiative holding COVID-19 vaccine pop-up events countywide





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – The Asian Pacific Islander Initiative is moving forward with COVID-19 vaccine pop-ups across the county, focusing on Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

One Moderna COVID-19 vaccine pop-up is taking place April 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Ortmann Center located at 707 E. 7th St. National City, CA, 91950.

Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments can be made by emailing appointment@apiinitiative.org and must be made before April 23 at noon.

All attendees must be 18 or older and must bring photo ID.

Another vaccine pop-up will take place the same Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Quinta de Guadalupe Catholic Retreat Center located at 938 18th St., San Diego, CA 92154 for the first dose.

The second dose can be completed on May 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, located at 990 Saturn Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92154.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina is live in National City with more on the new efforts.

The next MODERNA Covid-19 Vaccine Pop-up will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, 9am-3pm at St. Mary’s Ortmann Center, 707 E. 7th St, National City, 91950. NO APPOINTMENT needed! pic.twitter.com/6SNXp7rrjd — JoAnn Fields (@JoAnnFields619) April 19, 2021