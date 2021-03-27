Asian Pacific Islander Initiative launches virtual discussions to stop anit-AAPI hate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Asian Pacific Islander Initiative will be launching the STOP AAPI Hate Summit, a virtual discussion on what the community can do to stem anti-AAPI hate, on April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan will be the summit’s featured speaker and plans to engage with the community on what elements constitute a hate crime and what possible changes in law need to take place.

The summit will include other key speakers such as the San Diego Police Department Lt. Al Ambito, President, Filipino American Law Enforcement Organization and SDPD Captain Rudy Tai, President, Pan Asian Pacific Law Enforcement Association.

Since the pandemic, almost 3,800 reports of anti-Asian hate have been reported to the advocacy organization, STOP AAPI Hate.

JoAnn Fields, Government and Public Relations Director at the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative, joined KUSI to discuss the initiative.