Asian Pacific Islander Initiative welcomes all in free, no appointment needed, vaccine pop up site

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Free Moderna vaccines are available to anyone 18 and above April 24 at two locations in National City.

St. Mary’s Ortmann Center, located at 707 E. St., National City, is giving free vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Las Palmas Elementary School, located at 1900 E. 18th St., National City, is welcoming all with free vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both sites are open to anyone, even undocumented people, and no appointments are needed.

Attendees must being a photo ID.

This vaccination site is brought to residents by UC San Diego Health, St Mary’s Church, API Initiative, Queen Megan Camaisa and Miss PIFA Jewels Mendiola Silva.

JoAnn Fields, Asian Pacific Islander Initiative PR Director, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of these free vaccination events.

Fields mentioned “Queen” Megan Camaisa as a supporter who has donated thousands of meals for the vaccination center volunteers, many of whom, often don’t have lunch breaks.

Queen Camaisa’s initiative, Feeding With Love, seeks to show appreciation for frontline workers.