Asking Travelers: Are you ditching the mask?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a federal judge in Florida voided the Biden Administration’s mask mandate, people around the country cheered, and others vowed to never take their masks off on airplanes.

The Department of Justice has appealed the ruling, and we are still awaiting the result.

To see what people think, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon asked travelers at the San Diego International Airport what they thought, and it’s safe to say, the overwhelming majority of them are happy to fly maskless.