Asm. Dr. Akilah Weber announces run for State Senate Dist. 39

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber officially announced her run for State Senate.

Dr. Weber currently serves the 79th Assembly District and is a board certified OB-GYN.

She’s running for the seat that will be vacated by current Senate President pro temp Toni Atkins who is terming out.

The 39th District is made up of communities north of the 94 freeway, coastal cities Coronado, Del Mar, And Solana Beach, as well as parts of Rancho Santa Fe.

This is also the seat that disgraced County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was running to serve before sexual assault allegations caused him to drop out of the race.

The primary election for this seat will be held on march 5-th of next year.