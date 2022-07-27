Asm. Kevin Kiley: California’s AB-5 continues to cause major problems to supply chain





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s controversial gig-worker law, AB 5, continues to be the cause of major problems throughout the state.

Earlier this month, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.

AB-5 was authored by former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, and San Diego’s current Mayor, Todd Gloria. KUSI News reached out to Mayor Gloria’s office for comment but they did not get back.

AB-5 has caused thousands of people to lose their jobs, and readjust their way of living. A fact Lorena Gonzalez flat-our denied when questioned by KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.

The legislation prevents many Californians from working as independent contractors, even if that’s what they prefer to do because they can make more money. AB 5 forces workers to be classified as employees, which would provide them benefits employees get.

Now, the controversial legislation is going to hamper about 70,000 truckers ability to do their jobs and transport our goods. At the moment, these 70,000 trucker owner-operators must comply with Ab 5 since the Supreme Court did not hear the case.

But that is only one of the recent problems the pro-union legislation has caused.

Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley has been a vocal opponent of the job-killing legislation, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss what could happen to California’s economy and supply chain if the trucker protest isn’t resolved soon.

RELATED STORY: AB-5 could kill 70,000 trucker jobs in California amid supply chain crisis

Remember that Gavin Newsom signed AB 5 for the same reason he shut down schools longer than any state. His biggest campaign funders instructed him to. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 26, 2022

Joe Biden supported California's disastrous AB 5 law and wants to make it national policy. He and Newsom are happy to put 70,000 truckers out of work. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 26, 2022