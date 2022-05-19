Asm. Kevin Kiley says Democrats do not care about helping Californians with record high gas prices





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Thursday, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.023, breaking the previous record of $6.018 set March 29.

Furthermore, the statewide average price per gallon is over $6.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has introduced a bill to suspend the statewide gas tax amid record high prices, but Democrats in the State Assembly have shot it down each time.

Kiley is still not seeing any support from Democrats for his legislation to suspend the statewide gas tax.

We're at $6.05 a gallon while the national average is "only" $4.56. In so many ways, California is a preview of what's in store for America if we don't change course. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 19, 2022

Democrat legislators are tweeting “Suspend the #GasTax NOW.” They’ve gone from repeatedly voting against my bill to all caps and hashtags. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 18, 2022

$6 per gallon is now the statewide average. It's time for another vote on suspending the gas tax. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 17, 2022

RELATED STORY: Average San Diego County Gas Price Reaches Record High