Asm. Kevin Kiley says Democrats do not care about helping Californians with record high gas prices
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Thursday, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $6.023, breaking the previous record of $6.018 set March 29.
Furthermore, the statewide average price per gallon is over $6.
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has introduced a bill to suspend the statewide gas tax amid record high prices, but Democrats in the State Assembly have shot it down each time.
Kiley is still not seeing any support from Democrats for his legislation to suspend the statewide gas tax.
