Asm. Kevin Kiley says U-Haul is running out of trucks as people flee California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In 2021, the state of California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170-year history.

California’s population was found to have grown by over 2 million people since the 2010 census, but has stalled since 2017.

On the other hand, the notable red states with no income taxes, Texas and Florida, each gained congressional seats. Texas gained two seats, and Florida gained one.

Fast-forward a year to present time, and U-Haul is running out of trucks due to people moving to other states.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley says Democrats policies that have resulted in high taxes, unfriendly business regulations and extremely high cost of living are the main reasons for residents moving to other places.

Kiley discussed the continued loss of residents with KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego.

The Bee has finally done a semi-accurate fact check, rating my statement that U-Haul ran out of CA trucks "largely true." (There's no "largely" about it.) — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 9, 2022