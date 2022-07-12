Asm. Randy Voepel wants audit of Liberty Healthcare over SVP placements

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out of the 12 SVP’s placed in San Diego County, 8 of them are placed in East County San Diego, and there are 3 more being contemplated.

California Republican Assemblyman Randy Voepel is against the release of any sexually violent predators, but emphasized the problem with placing them directly in family neighborhoods like Borrego Springs. Voepel said is is “completely unacceptable.”

Judge David Gill delayed his ruling on the placement so he can visit the property proposed to house SVP Michael Martinez.

Community members and elected leaders have spoked out strongly about Martinez’s proposed placement, as the home is close to an elementary school and located in a neighborhood that many young children call home.

Amid all the saga, Assemblymember Randy Voepel wants to see an audit of Liberty Healthcare to see if he can find out more about their role in the proposed placements of these criminals.

Voepel told KUSI’s Logan Byrnes he doesn’t really know what the audit will do, but he wants to do it anyway.