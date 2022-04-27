Aspirin no longer recommended to prevent first heart attack and strokes for adults over 60

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New medical research has revealed a possible harm to taking daily aspirin, causing health experts to change their recommendations regarding aspirin.

Doctors have for years recommended that people in their 50s begin taking baby aspirin every day to guard against heart attacks and strokes.

Dr. Larry Emdur, Chief Medical Officer at Alvarado Hospital and Prime Healthcare Services, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the new medical findings surrounding aspirin.

New medical research no longer recommends daily aspiring for preventing a first heart attack or stroke among those 60 years and older.

The new guidance also recommends people 40 to 59 years old should only take aspiring if they have a high risk of cardiovascular disease and only in consultation with a doctor.

Furthermore, little benefit is gained from continuing aspirin beyond 75 years old.