ASR: Christopher Williams Francis Parker Freshman Three Sport Standout

ASR: Christopher Williams Francis Parker freshman three sport standout. Williams, a freshman at Francis Parker never played football with pads on before his freshman year. Flag football was the extent of playing organized football. All he did in his freshman campaign was record six interceptions. Good enough for second in the county. His favorite sport is actually soccer and he helped lead the Lancers to a league title. No rest for the weary, Williams, also plays baseball for Francis Parker. Pitcher and Center Field. Williams, also excels in the classroom with a 3.5 GPA. While dabbling in playing the violin in his free time.