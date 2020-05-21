ASR: Michael Andrew sensational in the pool swimming with a purpose despite the Coronavirus Pandemic





Michael Andrew, is a gold medal swimmer who went pro at 14 years old. He was raised in Lawrence, Kansas a place known for its hoops prowess not its swimming. However, Andrew is shaking that stigma to be one of the best swimmers in several events in the world. Covid 19 may have canceled the Olympics this summer, but that is not slowing down Andrew training vigorously to hopefully show his skills next June while representing Team USA.