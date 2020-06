ASR Senior Night Salute: Carlsbad boys volleyball team

As a result of the coronavirus, many athletes will not get to compete in their respective sports this spring, and as such, will not get a Senior Night.

We here at KUSI want to fix that.

The Carlsbad boys volleyball team featured 8 seniors, and we had the chance to catch up with their head coach, Andy Tomkinson, and two captains, Tommy Capps and Jackson Payne.