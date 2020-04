ASR Senior Night Salute: Devin Lecakes Jones, Rancho Bernardo / UCSD

As a result of the coronavirus, many athletes will not get to compete in their respective sports this spring, and as such, will not get a Senior Night.

We here at KUSI want to fix that.

Our next athlete is former Rancho Bernardo High (and current UCSD Triton) pitcher Devin Lecakes Jones!