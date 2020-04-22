ASR Senior Night Salute: Jianna Mique, Mira Mesa / United States Merchant Marine Academy

The coronavirus pandemic keeps changing the world every day but one thing that we are not changing here at KUSI is honoring these young seniors athletes who lost out on their senior spring season. Like Jianna Mique, a former Mira Mesa Marauder who played softball and golf, and moved to Long Island for college.

Kings Point isn’t just a school…its Merchant Marine Academy, where she was on the rowing team while studying marine engineering. she chats with our Maddison Sinclair about her love of two marine activities.