ASR Senior Night Salute: Point Loma Baseball Class of 2020





As a result of the coronavirus, many athletes will not get to compete in their respective sports this spring, and as such, will not get a Senior Night.

We here at KUSI want to fix that.

The Point Loma baseball team featured 12 seniors, and we had the chance to catch up with two of them, Hunter Otjen and Tanner Shinkle.