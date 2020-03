ASR Senior Night Salute: Presley DuBois, Steele Canyon / Point Loma Nazarene

As a result of the coronavirus, many senior collegiate athletes will not get to compete in their respective sports this spring, and as such, will not get a Senior Night.

We here at KUSI want to fix that.

Time to meet heptathlete Presley DuBois, a graduate of Steele Canyon who attends Point Loma Nazarene!