Assemb. Kiley proposes a ‘Healthy Communities Resolution’ to oppose Newsom’s one-man rule

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Law Enforcement Agencies across California have made it clear they are not enforcing Governor Gavin Newom’s limited stay-at-home order.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley has been fighting for months to bring power to local governments to be in control of their own reopening process amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kiley says in his district, “Gavin Newsom’s curfew is a dead letter. All three Sheriffs are not enforcing it, trusting people to make their own decisions. The same is true of many Sheriffs across California.”

Kiley is correct, but here in San Diego, Sheriff Gore has already teamed up with San Diego County compliance team to enforce Newsom’s limited stay-at-home order and the county’s public health orders. Gore is the only sheriff in Southern California to promise enforcement of the orders.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to explain why he is proposing the “Healthy Communities Resolution” to oppose Gavin Newsom’s one-man rule.

More information about the proposal can be read here.

California's experiment with autocracy and lockdowns has failed. Our Healthy Communities Resolution is a way for counties to join together on a better path forward. https://t.co/47weECug32 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) November 24, 2020