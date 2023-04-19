Assembly Public Safety Committee refuses to hold fentanyl hearings, families protest





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The fentanyl crisis in California continues to grow, leaving more and more grieving families demanding change.

On Wednesday, families met with public officials and state lawmakers to hopefully create a plan and take action.

Nearly 500 Californians are dying every month from fentanyl, yet the Assembly Public Safety Committee has refused to hold hearings to address the issue.

On the same day as the final public safety hearing, families took a stand in protest.

Assemblyman Bill Essayli (R) representing California’s 63rd Assembly District joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the controversy.