State Republicans call on Newsom to back fentanyl legislation





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the California Senate Public Safety Committee agreed to hold a special hearing to address a number of fentanyl-related bills this month, it did not take long for said bills to stat getting shot down.

California Republicans have now called on Gov. Newsom to support some of the legislation. Assembly Republican’s letter to the Governor can be viewed here.

Asm. Laurie Davies joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the series of fentanyl bills making their way through the State Assembly.