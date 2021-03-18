Assemblyman Cunningham calls CDPH Guidance on Youth Sports’ Spectators “Incredibly Dumb”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) released a statement in response to new guidance from the California Department of Public Health limiting spectators at outdoor youth sporting events.

“CDPH’s new guidance on youth sports’ spectators is incredibly dumb. Entire families are now allowed to dine inside restaurants, check out indoor museums, and visit wineries and breweries. Soon, they will even be able to watch their favorite professional sports teams play in person. But, they won’t be able to go see their child compete in an outdoor youth sporting event?

“I cannot say that I am shocked, given that these are the same people who almost shut down beaches last summer, but I share the disappointment of tens of thousands of parents. Kids have waited a year to get back on the field or in the pool – members of their immediate family should be allowed to watch them play. Governor Newsom’s administration is again making unscientific decisions that will hurt kids and their families. CDPH should immediately issue new youth sports’ spectator guidance that more closely aligns with professional sports’ spectator guidance.”

On Tuesday, CDPH announced via an FAQ: saying:

Observers for youth sports (age 18 years and under) are limited to immediate household members who may observe practices and games as needed for age-appropriate supervision. No other observers, including scouts and college recruiters, are allowed.

Age-appropriate supervision should be limited to a single adult (or immediate family member older than the sport participant).

Observers should be limited to ensure physical distance can be maintained, reduce potential crowding, and maintain indoor capacity limits.

Household groups must wear face coverings and stay at least 6 feet from non-household members.

In indoor settings, observer capacity is limited; 25% in Tier 3 (Orange/Moderate), and 50% in Tier 4 (Yellow/Minimal), and ventilation for indoor sports should be increased.