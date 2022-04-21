Assemblyman Gallagher responds to Gov. Newsom asking legislature for $750M to combat dry season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to ask the California State Legislature for $750 million for water conservation.

2022 marks California’s third consecutive year in a drought.

Speaking from Butte County Tuesday, Newsom assured the state is more prepared for the dry season as ever.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, California Assembly Minority leader representing R-Yuba City, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his critique of Gov. Newsom’s water conservation efforts.

Assemblyman Gallagher mentioned the water bond that California passed in 2014 and questioned why Gov. Newsom doesn’t use the funds allocated from that bond for water conservation efforts.