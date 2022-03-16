Assemblyman James Gallagher discusses State Assembly’s rejection of bill to suspend gas tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California Assembly Democrats Monday killed a Republican-led proposal that would have immediately lowered the price of gas by eliminating California’s 51-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

Amid record-breaking gas prices throughout the nation, Californians are burdened with the highest gas prices in the country, averaging $5.74 per gallon.

Fuel costs in the state average $1.41 per gallon above the national average.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and California Assembly Minority leader, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the failed bill.