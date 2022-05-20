Assemblyman James Gallagher talks more on Newsom’s ‘ineffective and unsustainable’ budget surplus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Gavin Newsom recently presented his $300.6 billion dollar budget featuring the largest surplus in the states history.

However while the Governor says this budget is aimed at benefitting Californians, a nonpartisan report recently released by the Legislative Analyst’s Office shows that Governor Newsome’s budget surplus is ineffective and unsustainable.

Assemblyman James Gallagher, California Assembly Minority leader, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more on Newsom’s budget.