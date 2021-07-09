Assemblyman Jim Patterson on California unemployment fraud





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been more than a year since the pandemic forced shutdowns and millions to lose their jobs leading to more people filing for unemployment.

The influx of people filling for unemployment overwhelmed the employment development department and the EDD is still having issues.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) co-wrote Assembly Bill 56 which would implement some of the anti-fraud measures suggested by the state auditor.

The bill would create a fraud prevention unit that would start tackling the backlog of suspected fraud cases as soon as possible.

Patterson joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his bill and the issues he has with EDD.