Assemblyman Kevin Kiley discusses California primary elections





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California primary elections are just around the corner and Assemblymember Kevin Kiley is optimistic the state will see a red wave in June.

Assemblyman Kiley, representing California’s 6th District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the primary elections.

School Board Trustee Josh Hoover will be the first Republican in years to defeat an incumbent legislator. And it will start a trend. Follow him at @joshua_hoover. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) May 10, 2022