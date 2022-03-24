Assemblyman Kevin Kiley discusses Gov. Newsom’s new proposed $11B relief package for Californians





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $11 billion relief package Wednesday for Californians facing higher gas prices.

The package would include a $400 debit card for Californians with registered vehicles, with two being the maximum.

The governor’s proposal comes after refusing to suspend California’s gas tax after Assemblyman Kiley proposed the idea to the largely Democrat assembly.

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing the 6th district, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his reaction to Gov. Newsom’s proposal.

“You know, it’s amazing the gymnastics that Newsom and the supermajority are doing to avoid providing immediate tax relief to Californians,” Assemblyman Kiley said.