Assemblyman Kevin Kiley discusses gubernatorial campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, representing California’s 6th District, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego from San Francisco, home turf of the man he’s hoping to unseat.

A new Nexstar/Emerson College poll shows Kevin Kiley has pulled into the top four candidates only two weeks after announcing his run in the recall election.

Kiley is the youngest major candidate in the race’s governor, grew up in Northern California, and received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and law agree from Yale.

He has fought against AB 5 for independent contractors to remain independent rather than W2 employees and has sued Gov. Newsom over lockdown government overreach.

For more information about Kevin Kiley’s campaign for governor visit www.KileyForCalifornia.com.

Read the full results of the poll, conducted between July 19 and 20 with more than 1,000 registered voters here.