Assemblyman Kevin Kiley discusses gubernatorial campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s recall ballot is finally set, but the state Republican party is still determining its best strategy for winning back the governor’s office in one of the nation’s most Democratic states.

Ballots for the Sept. 14 election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from the office will start arriving in voters’ mailboxes next month.

The GOP has no clear front-runner, and party leaders will vote Saturday on whether to move forward with an endorsement process.

That would send more resources to a single candidate but could risk alienating supporters of the others.

Assemblymember Kevin Kiley is one of the dozens of candidates vying for an endorsement.

Kiley joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his campaign.