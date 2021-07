Assemblyman Kevin Kiley enters race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – The effort to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom has a new candidate throwing themselves into the ring.

This time it’s a familiar face — State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, representing District 6.

A few hours into our campaign we've received $200,000 from nearly 2,000 individual donors. This is the answer to Gavin Newsom's corruption. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 7, 2021