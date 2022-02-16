Assemblyman Kevin Kiley explains Gavin Newsom’s COVID policies have failed California





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Newsom just announced he’s extending his school mask mandate as almost every other state has ended theirs. This will be widely ignored throughout California.

Berkeley released an article “Festering problems plaguing the state are weighing down Newsom’s standing with voters, as concerns about Covid recede” brutally saying Newsom is not doing to great job addressing concerns about issues like homelessness and crime.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jason Austell talked with Assemblyman Kevin Kiley about Newsom’s extended student mask mandate as well as this article bashing Newsom’s nonexistent efforts.

A new Berkeley poll is brutal for Newsom. Just 11% say he's doing a good job on homelessness, 20% on crime, 27% on schools. Californians have had enough. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 15, 2022

Newsom just announced he's extending his school mask mandate as almost every other state has ended theirs. This will be widely ignored throughout California. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) February 14, 2022