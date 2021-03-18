Assemblyman Kevin Kiley explains signature verification process for Recall Newsom campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now that the 2,117,730 signatures on the Recall Newsom petition have been submitted, officials need to conduct a signature audit.

Elections officials must complete their review of valid signatures for the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign by April 29, 2019.

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley has been very outspoken in support of recalling Governor Newsom, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain the signature verification process.

Final tally: 2,117,730 signatures — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 18, 2021

Today is the signature deadline. Thank you to all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to build the greatest citizens’ movement in California history. You have given us hope. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) March 18, 2021