Assemblyman Kevin Kiley on Gov. Newsom’s nearly-two-week absence

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This morning Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke at the California Economic Summit, his first formal appearance in almost two weeks.

As mask and vaccine mandates continue to take over headlines, why has the governor been so absent?

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to give his take on all this and other issues affecting the state.